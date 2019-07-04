'Old Tuffy' becomes custom beer for Wolfpack Nation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wolfpack Nation is getting its own custom beer just in time for football season.NC State University has developed a new partnership with New Belgium Brewing Company to produce "Old Tuffy Premium Lager" and also create opportunities for students to learn about the science of beer making.Old Tuffy will be available in August at retail outlets across North Carolina, except perhaps Chapel Hill."We are excited to launch this collaboration with New Belgium and pleased to partner with an industry leader that is dedicated to supporting NC State's academic excellence and that also shares our values of innovation, a commitment to sustainability and the importance of community service," Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement. "Among other benefits, the partnership will provide internships, fund ongoing student success initiatives, and help develop an academic program aimed at providing future leaders for North Carolina's robust craft beer industry."The partnership will be focused on helping students in the fermentation science program at the university.NC State will also receive a small portion of the proceeds of the sale of "Old Tuffy.""At New Belgium, we pride ourselves on proving that business can be a force for good," New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer said in a statement. "Supporting the education of innovative and creative minds in North Carolina embodies that spirit and further shows our commitment to the State. We couldn't be more excited to be working with NC State."New Belgium also says it will partner with the university on a "Responsible Consumption of Alcohol" program for students.