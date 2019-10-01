DMV

One year from REAL ID deadline, what you need to know

On Oct. 1, 2020, the REAL ID Act will go into effect in North Carolina and throughout the country. The North Carolina DMV is reminding people to sign up for an ID as soon as possible to avoid long lines at DMV bureaus.

That means in one year, all federal agencies will require a REAL ID, a U.S. passport or another form of federally-approved identification in order to board commercial airlines and enter federal buildings.

What do you need to get a REAL ID? The Department of Transportation lists several acceptable documents:

You will need all of the following items to obtain your REAL ID:
  • One document (with full name) proving identity and date of birth
  • One document (with full name and full Social Security number) confirming Social Security number
  • Two documents (with current physical address) proving North Carolina residency
  • If you're a non-U.S. citizen, you'll also need one document (with full name) proving legal presence/lawful status
  • If you have had any name change, you will need one or more documents verifying your name change


Obtaining a REAL ID is optional. The state stresses that if you have no plans to fly on an airplane or enter a federal facility such as a courthouse or military base, there's no need to change your driver's license or ID card.

The DMV has issued around 1.3 million North Carolina REAL IDs. The DMV expects another 1.8 million North Carolinians will want a REAL ID by the deadline. You will be able to get a REAL ID after Oct. 1, 2020 but the state expects longer wait times as the date nears.
