u.s. & world

Portland nonprofit hires homeless population to clean public beach

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A public beach in Oregon is free of litter thanks to a local nonprofit that pays the local homeless population to pick up trash on the beach.

The organization, Ground Score, pays Scott Adkins $15 an hour to clean Audrey McCall Beach for one hour each day. Ground Score works with dumpster divers, bottle collectors and others who turn to recycling to make ends meet.

Ground Score wrote on Facebook that it was looking for employees and hired Adkins after finding him already cleaning the beach on his own.

Adkins told local television station KOIN that he's been houseless for two years but has found a sense of purpose through his work cleaning the beach.

He's found shoes, clothing, jewelry, broken glass, cigarette butts and drug paraphernalia so far.

"If this stops somebody from coming down here, it would break my heart," Adkins said as he picked up a syringe.

"The fact is I don't leave anything," he added. "I pick up everything, everywhere I go. It's just something that I do. I don't like our city trashy. I'm a member of the city and the community and my name is Scott. I'm going to be here and I'm grateful."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregonenvironmentbeachespollutionlitteringhomelessu.s. & worldfeel good
U.S. & WORLD
Trump asks for census delay after court bars citizenship question
VIDEO: Teen catches toddler falling from 2nd-floor apartment in Turkey
Caitlyn Jenner surprises transgender student who lost scholarship
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pool at center of racist controversy to close at end of 2019 season
Johnston County encourages well water testing amid contamination fears
Body cam video released in deadly Durham officer-involved shooting
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Supreme Court rules courts can't stop gerrymandering in NC or nation
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, June 27
Show More
21-year-old woman dies after being bitten by shark in Bahamas
Audi recalls 265k vehicles to fix air bags, loose trim
Deputy recounts rescuing newborn left in plastic bag
Teen, 10-year-old try to rob 3 at knife-point on NC State campus
Fayetteville police identify man killed in overnight shooting
More TOP STORIES News