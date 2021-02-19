beyonce

Beyoncé teaming up with Houston non-profit to provide financial assistance to Texans

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston native Beyoncé is stepping up to help thousands of people impacted by the extreme winter storm that caused colossal damage across the U.S.

The singer's BeyGOOD initiative is teaming up with Adidas and a Houston disaster relief organization to provide urgent relief to those in need. So far, there have been more than 130,000 people who have completed applications on the website in less than 24 hours.

Through the non-profit group "Bread of Life," they will provide "one-time financial assistance to those who have experienced a non-recurring, sudden or emergency-related financial hardship" due to the winter storm.



Texans and people in other states affected by the storms are able to apply using their Disaster Relief Assistance Application Form for up to $1,000.

You can also apply for disaster assistance or donate on this page.

Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation announces COVID-19 housing assistance fund
Houston's very own Beyoncé is stepping up in a major way during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's what should know about the application process that opens in January.


Meet the Houston pastor teaming up with Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion
Beyoncé grew up singing in this church. Now she's giving back and teaming up with another Houston female rap star.

