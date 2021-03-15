New partnership with Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC provides fresh produce for families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Urban Ministries' bi-weekly pick-up just got a little fresher. This week, it will hand out boxes full of fresh, local produce.
"It does go a long way toward not only giving out meals but giving out healthy meals," said Nick Robertson of Urban Ministries of Wake County.
You would normally see the Seal the Seasons logo in the grocery store. Now the Chapel Hill-based company is teaming with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
"The intention was to feed more people that might not get our product otherwise at a grocery store," said Alex Piasecki of Seal the Seasons.
North Carolina family farms produced 44,000 pounds of blueberries and 44,000 pounds of sweet potatoes. All of it frozen and packaged so it could be distributed to families in need.
This is like the highest quality product that's coming out of the fields of North Carolina. Frozen in 24-48 hours, and then you're going to be able to eat it with your family as long as your keep it frozen," Piasecki said.
All of it going to good use as the need for healthy and nutritious food continues to grow during the pandemic.
"One of my clients just the other day said with the fresh produce she gets here, it helped her get her strength back. Just to have healthy food through this time means (a lot)," Robertson said.
Seal the Seasons said it is just getting started with blueberries and sweet potatoes and it hopes to eventually provide even more produce.
