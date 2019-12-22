Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Cumberland County

PEARCES MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck in Pearce Mills Saturday night.
Troopers responded to a pedestrian struck call at the intersection of Cumberland Road and Mayfair Street around 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, authorities said they found a victim dead at the scene.
Troopers have closed four lanes along Cumberland Road while the investigation is underway.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
