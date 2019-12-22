Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Cumberland County

PEARCES MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Pearce Mills.
Troopers responded to the intersection of Cumberland Road and Mayfair Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, authorities said they found a victim dead at the scene.
Troopers closed four lanes along Cumberland Road while the investigation was underway.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
