Society

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Cumberland County

PEARCES MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Pearce Mills.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Cumberland Road and Mayfair Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found a victim dead at the scene.

Troopers closed four lanes along Cumberland Road while the investigation was underway.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.
