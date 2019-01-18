SOCIETY

Thousands respond to Pennsylvania police request for volunteers to get drunk for officer training

KUTZTOWN, Pa. --
A Pennsylvania police department's request for volunteers to get drunk for law and order purposes generated a predictably enthusiastic response.

The Kutztown Police Department sought three volunteers to drink hard liquor to the point of inebriation so officers could be trained how to administer field sobriety tests during traffic stops. A call for volunteers on Facebook accumulated hundreds of responses and over 1,000 shares in less than a day.

"Alcohol will be provided however you will not receive any compensation for your time," the Kutztown Police Department said.

The post was soon updated with the news that the department had its volunteers for the April 4 training session.

Volunteers were required to have a clean criminal history and have a responsible party to take care of them after the training.

Participants are also required to be willing to drink hard liquor until inebriated.

