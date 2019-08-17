Society

Nearly half of Americans say they've worn same pair of underwear for 2 or more days

A recent study shows 45 percent of Americans admitted to wearing the same pair of underwear for two days or longer.

Underwear brand Tommy John surveyed 2,000 men and women to see how long they wear and keep their underwear.

Forty-five percent admitted to having worn the same pair of underwear for two or more days, while 13 percent claimed to have worn the same pair for a week or more.

If you're wondering who are the repeat offenders? Tommy John's study shows men are 2.5 times as likely as women to wear their underwear for a week or more.

The study also shows 46 percent of Americans have owned the same underwear for a year or longer, and 38 percent claimed they have no idea how long they've had their underwear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyunderwearwomens healthmen's clothingu.s. & worldstudyhygienewomensurvey
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Southeast Raleigh Elementary designed to be a game-changer
7 people shot at Snapchat house party in Texas, police say
Restaurateur who says he received racist letter in trouble with the law
Fayetteville mom of slain teen finds purpose through giving back
Missing woman with dementia found alive in Orange County ditch
Couple accused of faking birth, death of baby
PNC Arena to implement clear-bag policy
Show More
Allergic to cats? A new vaccine may fix that
NC investigating 3 reports of severe lung disease after vaping
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
How you can help first responders dealing with PTSD
Fayetteville bar accused of over serving driver before deadly crash
More TOP STORIES News