Society

Perfect summer job? Queen Elizabeth looking for a social media expert

By
If you're looking for a summer job, Queen Elizabeth is hiring.

The Royal Household is looking for a digital communications officer. This comes after her majesty published her first Instagram post earlier this year.

The job requires finding new ways to maintain Queen Elizabeth's presence in the public eye and on the world stage.

The Monday-through-Friday job is based at Buckingham Palace with a salary starting at about $38,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysummerqueen elizabethsocial mediau.s. & worldjobs
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of killing NCSU student in 1975 set to go free
Rescue crews recover body of swimmer missing in Tar River
Devereux Meadow: Downtown Raleigh's buried baseball stadium
Apex native Drew Pescaro has final surgery after UNCC shooting
I-Team: Some NC doctors, patients still don't trust medical watchdog
Draining of Wake Forest pond threatens local wildlife
So-called SAT 'adversity score' piloted in the Triangle
Show More
Gold Star wife who beat cancer opens wig shop in Fayetteville
Hurricanes postseason success brought millions of dollars into Raleigh
Accused killer indicted in 13-year-old Hania Aguilar's murder
Burlington girl whose puppy was stolen dies after brain cancer battle
Group drives from Texas to deliver relief to Florence survivors
More TOP STORIES News