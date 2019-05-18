Perfect summer job? Queen Elizabeth looking for a social media expert

If you're looking for a summer job, Queen Elizabeth is hiring.
The Royal Household is looking for a digital communications officer. This comes after her majesty published her first Instagram post earlier this year.
The job requires finding new ways to maintain Queen Elizabeth's presence in the public eye and on the world stage.
The Monday-through-Friday job is based at Buckingham Palace with a salary starting at about $38,000.
