Permanent solution on way for flood-prone Raleigh veteran cemetery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A permanent fix in the works for a flood-prone cemetery in Raleigh.
The graves of some veterans are left underwater anytime there's heavy rain at the Raleigh National Cemetery just south of New Bern Avenue.
Congresswoman Deborah Ross, who represents Wake County, stepped in last month and called for a fix.
The Department of Veterans Affairs is responding by saying that the National Cemetery Administration is working on a replacement storm-sewer system and drainage solution for the southeast corner of the cemetery.
That work is expected to be completed in September.
