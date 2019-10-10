Society

Philadelphia police turn on 'Good Night Lights' at Shriners Hospitals for Children

PHILADELPHIA -- It was a special sight outside of Shriners Hospitals for Children in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police parked their vehicles outside the hospital and turned on their lights for the young patients inside to see as part of the "Good Night Lights" program.

The Philadelphia Police helicopter Tac Air also flew by shining its light.

The children were given flashlights to wave back at the officers from their windows.

"It was really cool. It was cool they brought the helicopter in," patient Timothy Lewis said.

"Good Night Lights" is part of a nationwide effort to brighten the future of injured and ill children in hospitals throughout the country.

"Obviously, they are here for very serious reasons, and to be able to bring a smile to children, especially when a child is in the hospital receiving care, it's the greatest feeling in the world," Father Steven Wetzel, FOP Pastoral Care Specialist, said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth philadelphiaphiladelphia newshospitalfeel goodphiladelphia policephilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old girl abducted in Greensboro
Durham couple married for 70 years shares secret to happiness
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
$10K prize possible for Wake County Animal Center
Missing Holly Springs mom now feared dead, police say
Fort Bragg soldier receives Soldier's Medal
Drunk passenger vomits in woman's hair on Spirit flight
Show More
2 people shot in Harnett County
Mayoral runoff or not, city leadership in Raleigh getting a makeover
Johnston County pastor faces additional child sex charges
Flu shot freebies: Get paid to get your vaccine
Cooper signs bill to increase penalty for using weapon against law enforcement
More TOP STORIES News