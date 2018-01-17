The British royal was there to help open the Mittal Children's Medical Centre, which has 240 beds. During her visit she also spent time with children who have complicated or rare conditions, according to the hospital.
"It's been wonderful to meet so many families and young people and I've been so inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time," Kate said.
Kate was greeted at the hospital by Ava, a 9-year-old patient with cystic fibrosis. Ava gave her two teddy bears for her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate is expecting a third child later this year.
The Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of six charities that Princess Diana was heavily involved with at the time of her death, according to the BBC.