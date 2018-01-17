SOCIETY

PHOTOS: Kate Middleton honors Princess Diana's legacy at children's hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visited children at a hospital in London that was dear to Princess Diana's heart. (Frank Augstein/AP Photo, Pool)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visited Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on Wednesday, honoring a charity that was dear to Princess Diana's heart.

The British royal was there to help open the Mittal Children's Medical Centre, which has 240 beds. During her visit she also spent time with children who have complicated or rare conditions, according to the hospital.


"It's been wonderful to meet so many families and young people and I've been so inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time," Kate said.

Kate was greeted at the hospital by Ava, a 9-year-old patient with cystic fibrosis. Ava gave her two teddy bears for her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate is expecting a third child later this year.

PHOTOS: Royal family through the years


The Great Ormond Street Hospital is one of six charities that Princess Diana was heavily involved with at the time of her death, according to the BBC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildren's healthhospitalroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingcelebritychildren
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News