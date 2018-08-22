SOCIETY

Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert

The singer and songwriter Pink stopped her concert on Monday to comfort an Australian fan.

Brisbane, AUSTRALIA --
Fourteen-year-old Leah Murphy attended Pink's show in Brisbane.

Leah's mother was a huge Pink fan and was originally supposed to attend the show, but she died in June.

Leah held signs about her mother at the show and Pink saw them.

The singer immediately stopped the show and waded into the crowd to give Leah a hug.

Leah's aunt says the hug has lifted her spirits during a difficult time, and the teen hasn't stopped smiling since the show.
