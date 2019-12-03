Piper Lights offer free Christmas lights display in Wake County

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A family owned Christmas light display is open to the public in Wake County.
Piper Lights started 30 years ago and now features 7 acres of lights, a drive-through display, free train ride, candy store and of course Santa Claus.
The display is located at 5725 Fixit Shop Road in Wake Forest. It is open seven days a week until Jan. 2. The lights are open from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The candy store, train ride and Santa Claus will be available until Dec. 24.
The display is free to the public, but donations are accepted to help pay for repairs and the light bill.
Piper Lights said it will not be open if it rains or snows. Check this Facebook page before you decide to go.
