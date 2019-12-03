Society

Piper Lights offer free Christmas lights display in Wake County

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A family owned Christmas light display is open to the public in Wake County.

Piper Lights started 30 years ago and now features 7 acres of lights, a drive-through display, free train ride, candy store and of course Santa Claus.

The display is located at 5725 Fixit Shop Road in Wake Forest. It is open seven days a week until Jan. 2. The lights are open from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The candy store, train ride and Santa Claus will be available until Dec. 24.

The display is free to the public, but donations are accepted to help pay for repairs and the light bill.

Piper Lights said it will not be open if it rains or snows. Check this Facebook page before you decide to go.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywake forestwake countychristmas
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple shootings reported in Durham
Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera
Clerk of Court aims to drop fees for injured first responders
'Armed and dangerous' 18-year-old wanted in Southern Pines murder
Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet
Man dies in Fayetteville crash, children sent to hospital
Man accused of adding tips to restaurant bills
Show More
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Mysteries remain after Pa. mom's arrest in deaths of 2 children
Veteran receives first-of-its-kind heart transplant at Duke
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
More TOP STORIES News