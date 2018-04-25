SOCIETY

Plastic surgery app targets kids

From lip injections to nose jobs, the procedures are endless in a new cell phone app that's targeting kids and angering parents. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The "Beauty Clinic Plastic Surgery" app features an array of animated characters all vying for the perfect appearance.

The game, believe it or not, is one of many plastic surgery-themed apps under fire for the message it sends to girls.

So what's a parent to do?

Experts say you need to be proactive about monitoring the media your kids choose, know what they're downloading, and check their browser history on a regular basis.
Related Topics:
societychildrenappsgamesparentingHouston
