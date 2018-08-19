SOCIETY

Playful 'arrest' was the best birthday gift for this 93-year-old 'Cops' fan

EMBED </>More Videos

"Cops" superfan Simone P. Dumont got to celebrate her 93rd birthday with a playful "arrest" by the Augusta Police Department. (Anne M. Dumont/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
AUGUSTA, Maine --
Most people probably don't want to celebrate their birthday in the back seat of a police cruiser, but a playful "arrest" turned out to be the best gift for one "Cops" superfan.

With the help of the Augusta Police Department, Anne M. Dumont arranged for an officer to come out and show her mother Simone what it's like to be a cop for her 93rd birthday in July.

"Mom loves to watch the show 'Cops.' She goes on about how the police have the worse job and what they have to deal with, and she wondered what it was like to be arrested and sit in the back seat," Dumont wrote on Facebook.

On her birthday, Simone got to sit in the back seat of Officer P. Doody's patrol car and then got to scope out the front seat of the cruiser to see how its siren worked.



At the end of the tour, Simone and Doody (who she now refers to as "her cop") shared a hug, and she walked away from the experience with an authentic Augusta police junior officer decal.

"A few days later she said to me, 'You made my life,'" Dumont wrote on Facebook, also thanking the Augusta Police Department for helping make the birthday celebration possible.

The police department wrote on Facebook that they were "very proud to have been invited" to be a part of the celebration.

"She is still talking about it and was so thrilled," Dumont told ABC more than a month after her mother's July 7 birthday. "It was a very special day for a very special lady."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldpolicesocial mediabirthdayfun stuffMaine
SOCIETY
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
ABC11 viewers step up to help Wake County children with school supplies
Staples fires manager who accused pregnant NC mom of shoplifting
More Society
Top Stories
Man at center of viral Raleigh police video charged
Multi-car pileup causes traffic jam in Orange County
14-year-old bitten by shark at Atlantic Beach
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
Coast Guard recovers bodies of elderly couple who went missing in Pamlico River
2 arrested after attempted Verizon store robbery in Apex
'He fooled us:' Friends of man accused of killing wife, daughters say they're shocked
High school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Show More
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to Hoke County school
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
John Wall hosts 5th annual backpack giveaway in Raleigh
More News