Dating website Plenty of Fish banning filtered photos

SAN FRANCISCO -- No more fake photos. The dating site Plenty of Fish is going filter-free.

Company officials say the decision comes after a survey found 70 percent of singles think filtered photos are deceptive. More than half of the people surveyed said they thought filters should be banned. A third said they have rejected a match because of a filtered photograph.

Filters can make people look more attractive than they are in real life or add cute accessories such as cat or bunny ears.

Plenty of Fish has 150 million users worldwide.

The site will use artificial intelligence to remove previously-posted pictures that have filters.
