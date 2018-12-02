SOCIETY

Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from Times Square utility grate

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan --
Have you seen this couple?

Police are searching for an unidentified couple after an engagement gone wrong in Times Square.



Police are trying to find an unidentified man and woman after a proposal gone wrong in Manhattan.

Officials say on Friday in front of 2 Times Square, the two sought help from the police after the man dropped his engagement ring eight feet into a utility grate after attempting to propose.

The NYPD Emergency Services Unit responded, the ring was not located, and the couple left the scene.

Police then found the ring early Saturday morning.

The unidentified man is described 5'8" or 5'9" with short brown hair and a manicured beard. The woman is described as 5'5" with blonde hair.

Anyone with information in regard to the couple's location or identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
