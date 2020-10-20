Holly Springs family's Halloween house display raises thousands for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- After the Robertson home on Skygrove Drive in Holly Springs was featured on ABC11 in early October for its popular Halloween display of a skeleton army invading the house, the family decided the popularity could serve a bigger purpose.
"It was a great story to raise money for our charity which is St. Jude's and those children that can't get out of the hospital to see decorations like this," said homeowner Jeff Robertson. "So that night, we put together a fundraiser, and we set a goal of $3,000 to raise money, not really certain how much we were going to generate as it is the first one we did. And, within about 48 hours we were pretty close to our goal. So today we've generated $5,000, and we have about 80 donations, so we are extremely happy," Robertson added.
Holly Springs family transforms home into Halloween neighborhood hotspot with dozens of skeletons
The family is matching up to $2,000 in donations and said the experience has been overwhelming.
"We had a young man come knock on the door. When I opened the door, he was pretty emotional," Robertson said. "I couldn't quite understand what's going on. But, he was very grateful for all of this neighborhood and our friends and family have donated towards a cause and he explained to me that his daughter was out in the car and she had cancer. And, she was maybe two-years-old, and she was sitting out in the car, she didn't have much hair on her head but she was grinning from ear to ear, and just pointed all the skeletons. And, it just kind of reinforced how important, and how powerful this has been," he said.
The Robertsons are so inspired by the support for the cause, they are planning an even bigger display for next year and an even bigger fundraising goal of ten thousand dollars for St. Jude.
Click here for more information on the Robertson Halloween House St. Jude Fundraiser.
