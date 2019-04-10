Society

Power back on after Duke Energy's planned outage affected thousands

EMBED <>More Videos

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at an intersection affected by Duke Energy's planned power outage.

By
Duke Energy shut off power for several thousand customers Tuesday evening to complete emergency repairs.

Five people escaped serious injury in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection where traffic lights were darkened by the outage.

The outage affected customers in the area of Research Triangle Park and neighboring communities. The power came back on about 10:30 p.m. -- 30 minutes ahead of schedule.

Duke Energy said the emergency repairs to the transmission equipment that serves the area are necessary because of possible storm damage Monday.



The outage began right on schedule, at 8 p.m. and was expected to last until 11 p.m.

"We appreciate your patience as we work to complete this repair," said Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy.


.
The outage mostly affected an area generally bound by I-40 to the north and the Triangle Expressway.

Drivers in the area should stay alert for possible stoplight outages.

At least one crash occurred in the area affected by the outage. A black SUV and a silver sedan were involved in a crash at South Miami Boulevard and Page Road, a four-way stop where the signals were dark.

The SUV flipped, trapping the driver, who was eventually freed and taken for treatment. Several children in the other car were shaken up but did not appear to be physically hurt.



If you approach an intersection without working stop lights, you should treat it as a four-way stop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyresearch triangle parkdurham countywake countypower outageduke energyresearch triangle park
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Benson bank robbery suspect inadvertently released from hospital captured in South Carolina
NC legislation would help undocumented residents get driver's license
Raleigh church changes course on parking lot plan in Five Points
Feds bust $1B Medicare scam that gave unwanted medical braces to seniors
Vitamins, supplements have no added health benefits, study contends
Triangle father of murdered Muslim students makes plea to lawmakers
Cold case: 2 men accused of 2002 Robeson County homicide
Show More
Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers president
Troubleshooter helps Sears customer without heat all winter
Photographer captures 'pollenpocalypse' over Durham
New food options available at Durham Bulls games; we tried them out
Store owner helps shoplifter in need instead of calling 911
More TOP STORIES News