lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $550 million

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot grew again after no one won Saturday night's drawing. Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $550 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-67 with a Powerball of 11.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

This drawing will come after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
$1.5B lottery winner vows to donate to Hurricane Florence relief
TOP STORIES
Nash Co. officials headed to AZ to pick up man charged in wife's murder
NC State athletics director calls out NCAA for not selecting Wolfpack
Autopsy: Freda Black died from liver disease caused by alcoholism
Drive-by shooting injures 2 in Durham
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
UNC student brings free medical care to rural North Carolina
Wake County Animal Center to run adoption deal
Show More
Cow crosses the road... for Chick-Fil-A?
Chick-fil-A welcomes spring with new 'Frosted Key Lime' treat
ECU Chancellor announces resignation
George Strait sets new concert attendance record at NRG Stadium
Man hurt in Raleigh shooting, officials say
More TOP STORIES News