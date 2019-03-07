lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $414M

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

No one has hit the jackpot since December so Saturday's drawing will be worth $414 million.

The cashout value will be $247.9 million.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 06, 10, 21, 35, 46 and a Powerball of 23.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

One $2 million ticket and two $1 million tickets and were sold but no one hit the jackpot.

This drawing will come just days after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Luck strikes again at Wake County's lucky lottery store
TOP STORIES
Farmers concerned about strawberries surviving cold snap
Conner's Law to enhance penalties for deadly attacks on law enforcement
Threat made against Zebulon Middle School, police say
Chapel Hill farm offers goat cuddling sessions
40 people displaced by fire at Morrisville apartment complex
Sen. Martha McSally, ex-Air Force pilot, says officer raped her
Raleigh police investigate double shooting on Atlantic Avenue
Show More
Grieving Raleigh widow seeks answers after deadly home invasion
Durham Police investigate after man robs BB&T bank branch
Durham police investigate homicide after shooting death of 21-year-old
Georgia Tech edges North Carolina State, 63-61
Cary woman charged in 2 Alamance County bank robberies
More TOP STORIES News