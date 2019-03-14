lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $495 million

EMBED <>More Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot is growing again after no one won Wednesday night's $448 million drawing.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 18-36-45-47-69 with a Powerball of 14.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize for Saturday's drawing has grown to $495 million.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

This drawing will come after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, last week anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyjackpotpowerballus worldmega millionslottery
LOTTERY
DPAC offers digital lottery for tickets to 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Just call her Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
$273 million lottery winner almost forgot winning ticket in NJ store
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
TOP STORIES
ACC Tournament: Zion Williamson will play for Duke
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Sheriff rewards Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
Italy outraged as court finds victim too ugly to be raped
LIST: St. Patrick's Day parades and other things to do this weekend
Man charged after exposing himself at Cameron Village, warrant says
Bojangles' offering Pi Day deal
Show More
AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels
Recovery continues 6 months after Hurricane Florence made landfall
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
Stopped train closes 2 intersections near NC State Fairgrounds
Texas man mauled to death by three dogs, owned by relatives
More TOP STORIES News