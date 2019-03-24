lottery

Powerball: No winners reported in drawing, jackpot now estimated at $750M

EMBED <>More Videos

No winners were reported in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The winning numbers for Saturday night's $638.8 million Powerball jackpot are 24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5.

No winners were reported and the jackpot is now estimated to be at $750 million.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

The jackpot is now among the top 10 largest in history.

RELATED: Luck strikes again at Wake County's lucky lottery store

Our odds of winning were 1 in 292 million.

RELATED: Raleigh man wins $1M lottery prize in scratch off bought at Cary gas station

The last time someone won the Powerball lottery was the day after Christmas.

See more stories about the lottery.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniajackpotpowerballbuzzworthyu.s. & worldlottery
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Powerball Results: Jackpot grows to $625M
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot dead in car
Police investigating fatal house fire in Durham
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
Missing 19-year-old man found safe after Silver Alert
Woman critically injured after shooting in Durham
LIST: Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other things to do this weekend
Show More
Helicopter battalion returns to NC after year in Afghanistan
18-year-old charged after firing pellet gun at Cary Barnes and Noble
Hundreds celebrate Ambrose Episcopal Church's 150th anniversary
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on NY subway
2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified
More TOP STORIES News