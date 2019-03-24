Powerball: No winners reported in drawing, jackpot now estimated at $750M

SAN FRANCISCO -- The winning numbers for Saturday night's $638.8 million Powerball jackpot are 24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5.No winners were reported and the jackpot is now estimated to be at $750 million.The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3The jackpot is now among the top 10 largest in history.Our odds of winning were 1 in 292 million.The last time someone won the Powerball lottery was the day after Christmas.