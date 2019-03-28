Powerball results: Winning numbers drawing yields 1 winner for $768.4M jackpot in Wisconsin

A single winning ticket for Wednesday's $768.4 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Wisconsin.
The winning ticket matched all six numbers, making it the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
Seven tickets matched all five white balls, but missed matching the red Powerball to win a $1 million prize.
The winning numbers were: 16-20-37-44-62. Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3
A statement on the Powerball website said strong ticket sales led to the jackpot climbing to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million. It was originally estimated to be the 4th largest jackpot.
You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.
The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
