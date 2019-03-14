lottery

Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $448M lottery jackpot; No winner

The Powerball jackpot is growing again after no one won Wednesday night's $448 million drawing.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 18-36-45-47-69 with a Powerball of 14.

Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize for Saturday's drawing has grown to $495 million.

This drawing will come after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, last week anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

