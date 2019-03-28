lottery

Powerball results: Winning numbers drawn for $750M lottery jackpot

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

Winning numbers have been drawn for the Powerball jackpot, which has sprung to $750 million.

The winning numbers were: 16-20-37-44-62. Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

This is now the fourth largest jackpot in lottery history and the third largest in the history of the Powerball game.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

If you were to win, the cash option would be $465.5 million before taxes.

You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
