Powerball winning numbers drawn for $550M lottery jackpot

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

The Powerball jackpot grew again after no one won Saturday night's drawing. Since there was no jackpot winner, the top prize for Wednesday's drawing has grown to $550 million.

Wednesday's winning numbers are: 10-14-50-53-63 Powerball: 21

This drawing will come just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018 when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million. The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 30-34-39-53-67 with a Powerball of 11.

