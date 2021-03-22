Society

Powerful photos from 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies around the country

By Kate Brumback, Associated Press
People hold a moment of silence to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago, Saturday, March 20, 2021.
In the wake of increased violence against Asian Americans and the deadly shootings in Atlanta, thousands around the country rallied to "Stop Asian Hate" over the weekend.

In Atlanta, hundreds gathered near the Georgia Capitol to demand justice for the victims of recent shootings at massage businesses and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny. In Chicago, about 300 people gathered and in New York City, hundreds marched from Times Square to Chinatown.

In San Francisco, more than 1,000 people gathered to show support. "We are better than this," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Protesters carried signs saying "THIS IS MY HOME TOO" and "STOP WHITE TERRORISM."

The shooting and killing of eight people in Atlanta Tuesday, six of whom were women of Asian descent, was a tipping point for the movement against anti-Asian violence.

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, is accused of killing four people inside two Atlanta spas and four others at a massage business about 30 miles away in suburban Cherokee County.

VIDEO: How rise in anti-Asian racism impacts mental health
With a rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes across the U.S., mental health experts warn racist aggression can seriously impact mental health.



Investigators have said Long confessed to the slayings but said they weren't racially motivated. He claimed to have a sex addiction, which caused him to lash out at what he saw as sources of temptation, according to authorities. Police have said they're still working to establish a motive, including looking into whether the attacks can be classified as hate crimes.

"No matter how you want to spin it, the facts remain the same. This was an attack on the Asian community," said Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, an advocate for women and communities of color. She noted the shooter targeted businesses operated by women of Asian descent.

"Let's join hands with our ally community and demand justice for not only these victims but for all victims of white supremacy," she said.
