prince harry

Prince Harry lands job at San Francisco startup BetterUp

SAN FRANCISCO -- Prince Harry, establishing his new life in the United States, has found a job.

He's taking over as an executive at a San Francisco startup.

RELATED: Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift

The Duke of Sussex is becoming the Chief Impact Officer of Better Up, Inc.

It's a mental health and coaching firm.

RELATED: Prince Harry says he left royal life because UK press was 'destroying' his mental health

Prince Harry is expected to have input on product strategy and charitable contributions.

It's the latest business venture for the duke and his wife, Meghan Markle.
