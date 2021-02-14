royal family

'Archie is going to be a big brother': Prince Harry, Meghan expecting 2nd baby

LONDON -- Another "royal baby" is on the way!

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The couple has not yet announced a due date or the sex of the baby.

The upcoming addition to the royal family will be Queen Elizabeth II's 10th great-grandchild.

Harry and Meghan wed in 2018, and the dutchess gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor nearly one year later.

The news comes days after Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to a baby boy at London's Portland Hospital.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyal babyroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL FAMILY
Judge rules newspaper invaded Meghan Markle's privacy
UK's Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy
Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank expecting 1st child
The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hospitalizations below 2K for first time since November
Thousands without power as freezing drizzle moves through NC
12-year-old shoots Goldsboro home intruder during robbery
FSU police arrest campus apartment bedroom intruder
Some NC students say more Black history needs to be taught
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
Show More
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
2 Robeson County teens killed in Scotland County wreck
Sen. Burr votes guilty to convict Trump, Tillis votes not guilty
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
15th HKonJ march goes on virtually amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News