'Archie is going to be a big brother': Prince Harry, Meghan expecting 2nd baby

LONDON -- Another "royal baby" is on the way!Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News."We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson said in a statement.The couple has not yet announced a due date or the sex of the baby.The upcoming addition to the royal family will be Queen Elizabeth II's 10th great-grandchild.Harry and Meghan wed in 2018, and the dutchess gave birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor nearly one year later.The news comes days after Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to a baby boy at London's Portland Hospital.