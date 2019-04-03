royal family

SussexRoyal Instagram: Prince Harry, Meghan break record with new account

EMBED <>More Videos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Instagram on Tuesday, and within hours the pair had broken a record.

Hitting one million Instagram followers in just six hours, Prince Harry and Meghan have officially broken a record.

In their first post, the couple posted a photo gallery with some sweet snaps of their humanitarian work and their interactions with the public, and they included a never-before-seen romantic photo of the two of them.



The couple explained that the account would be used to make announcements as well as to "shine a light on key issues."

Guinness World Records confirmed that the account was officially the fastest to one million.

The other big news: Meghan and Harry won't be on the @KensingtonRoyal accounts anymore. That will now be exclusively for Prince William and Duchess Kate's family. The existing account acknowledged its sister account with a photo of Harry and Meghan captioned, "Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal!"

MEGHAN AND HARRY PHOTOS: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex through the years

The couple's big day comes about a month after Queen Elizabeth II joined Instagram in her own way, by posting from the royal family account for the first time.
Royals expert and ABC News contributor Omid Scobie said the new account is all about Meghan and Harry blazing their own trail.

"The couple already have some of Hollywood's biggest names following them," he said. "This is very much the start of them doing things their way."

With the duchess expecting the couple's first child sometime later this month, Guinness speculated that perhaps the first photo of the future royal will surpass the world record egg for most liked post.

MORE ON PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE

A look back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline

When is Meghan Markle's baby due? Duchess of Sussex teases details

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gets her royal charities

Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby falls in the line to the British throne
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyal familysocial mediaprince harrymeghan markleinstagram
ROYAL FAMILY
Queen Elizabeth II writes her first Instagram post
Meghan Markle teases due date
Meghan and Harry photos through the years
Meghan Markle gets her royal charities
TOP STORIES
2 in custody after person shot near Durham County courthouse
Durham charter school evacuated due to carbon monoxide leak
Wegmans announces opening date for Raleigh store
Woman credits electroshock therapy with improving her depression
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Live: Testimony continues in triple murder trial of Jonathan Sander
Rise Biscuits and Donuts to change its name
Show More
Alcohol sales at NC college sporting events one step closer
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to appear in court
Raleigh run club provides safe environment for LGBTQ runners and allies
Woman buys 204 pairs of shoes, donates them to Nebraska flood victims
More TOP STORIES News