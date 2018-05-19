ROYAL WEDDING

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given royal titles by Queen Elizabeth II

EMBED </>More Videos

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rode through Windsor in a carriage following their royal wedding ceremony. (Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II has conferred a dukedom on Prince Harry - making him the Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

The new title will mean that Harry's new wife - American actress Meghan Markle - will become the Duchess of Sussex.

The secondary titles are for use in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The monarch similarly bestowed titles on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge before their wedding in 2011.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyRoyal Weddingweddingmarriageu.s. & worldfamilyroyals
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News