royal family

Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims made by Meghan, Harry

Prince William says the royals are 'very much not a racist family'
LONDON -- Prince William on Thursday defended Britain's royal family against accusations of racism made by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan, saying the royals are "very much not a racist family."

In comments made during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview broadcast Sunday in the U.S. that his brother and the Duchess of Sussex gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Buckingham Palace's sought to respond to Harry and Meghan's allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.

EMBED More News Videos

Audiences on both sides of the pond are bracing for the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah.



William, second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, says he hadn't yet spoken to Harry in the aftermath of the interview, "but I will do.''

Harry and Meghan's comments have rocked the royal family - and touched off conversations around the world about racism, mental health and even the relationship between Britain and its former colonies.

EMBED More News Videos

Piers Morgan, who prompted a backlash and an investigation from the United Kingdom's media regulator over his comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will depart "Good Morning Britain," ITV abruptly announced Tuesday.



Those tensions have only built as the public waited to see how the royal family would respond.

Meghan, who is biracial, said in the interview she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also said Harry told her there were "concerns and conversations" by a royal family member about the color of her baby's skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprince harryroyal familyprince williammeghan marklelondon
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL FAMILY
Why Harry and Meghan's son Archie is not a prince
Piers Morgan leaving show after storming off set over his attacks on Meghan
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 crisis became an official pandemic a year ago
AMBER Alert canceled for 2 children missing out of western NC
Wake County deputies investigate 'suspicious' death
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
COVID-19 reflections one year later from doctors, patients
NC State plans for 'return to normal' semester in the fall
Sanford police search for shooter who left 20-year-old for dead
Show More
UNC doctor was 1st Black female pediatric surgeon in US
Agreement made to bring NC elementary school students back to class
NC lawmakers clash over merits of $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan
As some states remove mask mandates, NC holds firm
Military family excited to see 2nd grade son enter classroom next week
More TOP STORIES News