Society

Princess Charlotte attends first day at school

LONDON -- Even British royals are celebrating back to school.

Princess Charlotte arrived for her first day at St. Thomas Battersea in London on Thursday.

The 4-year-old was joined by her parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with her big brother Prince George, who also attends St. Thomas.

The princess also has a new name.

In school, she will go by Charlotte Cambridge, similar to her brother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyback to schoolkate middletonroyal familyschoolprince williamu.s. & worldlondon
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMING: Hurricane Dorian rain, wind push into North Carolina
Hurricane Dorian remains Category 3 just off South Carolina
Wild horses to ride out Hurricane Dorian
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Shaw's Bahamian students cope with uncertainty after Dorian's destruction
Wake County EMS' 'Evac One' bus is 'mission ready' for Dorian
LIST: Hurricane Dorian school closings in NC
Show More
Wake, Durham schools encouraged by state performance grades
Out-of-state electrical workers make way to NC ahead of Dorian
Rare two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey
Man parks Smart car in kitchen so it won't blow away during Dorian
Wrightsville, Wilmington worry about storm surge, flooding from Dorian
More TOP STORIES News