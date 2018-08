The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

Princess Charlotte began her first day at nursery school, and Kensington Palace shared two photos taken by her mom Kate Middleton commemorating the moment.Two-year-old Charlotte can be seen smiling for her mom on steps of Kensington Palace.