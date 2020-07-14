covid-19 pandemic

Pub in England installs electric fence around bar to encourage customers to keep their distance

St JUST, England -- A pub in England is going to extreme measures to encourage customers to keep their distance in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnny McFadden, who runs the Star Inn in St Just, installed an electric fence in front of the bar because he says he was having a hard time getting some people to social distance.

"When you serve people a drink they change," McFadden told The BBC.

According to McFadden, the barrier is "just a normal electric fence that you would find in a field."

Asked if it was switched on, McFadden said, people "don't want to touch it to find out whether it is on or not."

He said the "fear factor" appears to be enough of a deterrent.

McFadden said most customers were happy with the fence, and they even laughed about it.

Pubs across England reopened July 4 as part of Britain's biggest step toward post-outbreak normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyelectricsocial distancingbarviral videocoronavirusenglandu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
NC sees highest increase in COVID-19 deaths to date
Los Angeles on verge of shutting down again, mayor warns
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
RV rentals popular as safe vacation alternative amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC sees highest increase in COVID-19 deaths to date
Multiple deaths in Wake County overnight could be connected
Fayetteville leaders push for water safety after 1-year-old drowns
Stunning photos, videos as Comet Neowise streaks past Earth
Duke pediatrician urges state to follow COVID-19 data for school plan
DOT: COVID-19 affects roadside cleanup, too
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
Show More
Why you won't be getting change back at some stores
Horse at NC coast dies after choking on apple
Convicted murderer escapes juvenile detention in Virginia
The 411: Hong Kong Disneyland closes again
US carries out 1st federal execution in 17 years
More TOP STORIES News