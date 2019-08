Publix donates $200,000 to fight hunger in the Triangle area

Since 1980, @FoodBankCENC has been supporting 800 Raleigh, NC food pantries, shelters and other organizations. We joined them today to fight hunger with @FeedingAmerica. #PublixServes pic.twitter.com/Fsj0xQ8JUQ — Publix (@Publix) August 28, 2019

Publix knows a thing or two about food, so the grocery store chain is marking Hunger Action Month in a big way.Publix Super Market Charities donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina Publix also gave an additional $100,000 to some of the food bank's partner charities.In addition to financial support, Publix team members also rolled up their sleeves to help sort pallets of potatoes.A food bank spokesperson told ABC11 they haven't had sweet potatoes to hand out since Hurricane Florence ravaged the region.In all, Publix Charities has donated more than $5 million to Feeding America member food banks, schools and other non-profits across the southeast. According to the USDA , one in eight people across America struggles with hunger everyday.