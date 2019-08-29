publix

Publix donates $200,000 to fight hunger in the Triangle area

Publix knows a thing or two about food, so the grocery store chain is marking Hunger Action Month in a big way.

Publix Super Market Charities donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

Publix also gave an additional $100,000 to some of the food bank's partner charities.

In addition to financial support, Publix team members also rolled up their sleeves to help sort pallets of potatoes.

A food bank spokesperson told ABC11 they haven't had sweet potatoes to hand out since Hurricane Florence ravaged the region.




In all, Publix Charities has donated more than $5 million to Feeding America member food banks, schools and other non-profits across the southeast. According to the USDA, one in eight people across America struggles with hunger everyday.
