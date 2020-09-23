abc11 together

Raleigh 12-year-old collects more than 9,000 diapers for families in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-year-old Raleigh girl is just 900 diapers away from reaching her goal and giving gifts to families that they need especially during this pandemic.

So far, Kori Mitchell has given out 9,147 diapers to people in need during the pandemic.

"It's really, really sad seeing families go homeless," Kori said.

Compassionate and empathetic, Kori wanted to help those families. And when her church, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Wake Forest, started collecting diapers, she stepped up.

"This summer I told her, 'hey, you don't have a job. This is your job,'" said her mom, Dr. Willyetta Mitchell.

So, she went to work. Sending out letters to family, friends and churches asking for donations. And for her drive-through birthday party recently, she even asked for more diapers.

"She said, 'mom, put on my invitation to bring diapers,' so I just said gifts and diapers. So, people brought both," Mitchell said.

Kori is closing in on her goal of 10,000 diapers. And her family and community couldn't be more proud.

"We never thought that this was going to be this big," said her father, Corey Mitchell. "And so, this is such a blessing for us that we can be a blessing to someone else."

If you'd like to help, you can take donations to Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church at 4004 State Road 2225 in Wake Forest, NC 27587 or send a monetary donation on Cash App to $DrWillyettaMitchell
