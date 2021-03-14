Glenwood South restaurants, bars feeling 'lucky' as St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The music is playing and tables are full as St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick-off this weekend."It's nice to know that a year ago we were basically shutting down. And now we're back to a little normality," said Raleigh resident David Wright.Usually, people would flock to downtown Raleigh for the St. Patrick's Day parade and celebrations would continue at local bars and restaurants; but this year is just a bit different."The social distancing is definitely going to be the biggest thing. We are doing bagpipers. We are doing bands but six feet across. So it's a little bit different," said Hibernian Pub general manager Wesley Alexander.The usual St. Patrick's Day hotspot, Hibernian on Glenwood South sold tickets to reserve tables to help keep their customers safe. But they're just happy to see their tables full again."It is not what we're used to but I'm going to tell you we are very happy. Everybody in the building is happy we're able to do this," Alexander said.Even though the crowds aren't as big, people still pulled out their kilts and their green, and they're hopeful for the future."Even when St. Patrick's day is done and over with, when future holidays come up - people will still remember that COVID was a thing and that the dark times can still come and we can still get past it," said Daniel Johnson, of Raleigh.Because of the current mandate, bars and restaurants across the state will have to close by midnight, instead of their usual 2 a.m.