Society

Raleigh charity giving away 500 fans to help people in need beat the summer heat

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh charity to give away hundreds of fans

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A charity in Raleigh is giving out hundreds of fans to help people stay cool this summer.

Raleigh Helping Hand Mission said it has more than 500 fans available as of Wednesday morning.

The group will be handing those fans out on June 16 starting at 11 a.m. at 623 Rock Quarry Road.

Anyone who needs a fan is welcome. Helping Hand Mission said it would also happily accept fans at that location if any other donors would like to help out.

The idea behind the fan giveaway is to help people who may not be able to easily get relief from the blistering North Carolina heat this summer.

Helping Hand Mission said it is seeing more people in need of help this year than it has seen in more than a decade.

That's a particularly daunting observation when you learn that heat is the top weather-related killer in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighcharityheat exhaustionhomelessheatdonations
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden, Putin meet for long-anticipated summit
Rape suspect shot by police chief in Newton Grove: Sheriff's office
NC to collect $6.5B more in tax revenue than expected
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
Ebony Anglers compete in 2021 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
LATEST: No increase in drug abuse by students, study finds
Cary 16-year-old Claire Curzan is living her US Olympic dream
Show More
Teen rescued from chimney after being locked out
3 sunflower fields open to the public this year in Raleigh
EU members agree to lift travel restrictions on US tourists
Tillis co-sponsors bill to defund schools teaching '1619 Project'
Garner teens rescue classmates from burning car
More TOP STORIES News