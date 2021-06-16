RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A charity in Raleigh is giving out hundreds of fans to help people stay cool this summer.
Raleigh Helping Hand Mission said it has more than 500 fans available as of Wednesday morning.
The group will be handing those fans out on June 16 starting at 11 a.m. at 623 Rock Quarry Road.
Anyone who needs a fan is welcome. Helping Hand Mission said it would also happily accept fans at that location if any other donors would like to help out.
The idea behind the fan giveaway is to help people who may not be able to easily get relief from the blistering North Carolina heat this summer.
Helping Hand Mission said it is seeing more people in need of help this year than it has seen in more than a decade.
That's a particularly daunting observation when you learn that heat is the top weather-related killer in the United States.
Raleigh charity giving away 500 fans to help people in need beat the summer heat
TOP STORIES
Show More