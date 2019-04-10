Society

Raleigh church changes course on parking lot plan in Five Points

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh church changes course on parking lot plan in Five Points.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's historic Hayes Barton Baptist Church has reached an agreement with its Five Points neighbors about six houses that the church wanted to remove to create a parking lot and a handicapped accessible entrance to the back of the church.

Church leaders have instead agreed to remove three houses and create affordable housing for the remaining three houses in the 1800 block of White Oak Road.

In March 2018, the church notified neighbors about the plan to build a new parking lot and the church acknowledged it "created justifiable angst in the neighborhood." It prompted the neighbors to start an effort to preserve the homes they called "Save Six."

Church leaders listened to the neighbors and decided to reconsider their parking lot plan.

In addition to removing half as many homes as originally planned, church leaders have also agreed to install a gate on the parking lot, reducing the likelihood of drivers using it as a cut-through when the church is not in use.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighparkingchurchhome
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Benson bank robbery suspect inadvertently released from hospital captured in South Carolina
Power back on after Duke Energy's planned outage affected thousands
NC legislation would help undocumented residents get driver's license
Feds bust $1B Medicare scam that gave unwanted medical braces to seniors
Vitamins, supplements have no added health benefits, study contends
Triangle father of murdered Muslim students makes plea to lawmakers
Cold case: 2 men accused of 2002 Robeson County homicide
Show More
Magic Johnson steps down as Lakers president
Troubleshooter helps Sears customer without heat all winter
Photographer captures 'pollenpocalypse' over Durham
New food options available at Durham Bulls games; we tried them out
Store owner helps shoplifter in need instead of calling 911
More TOP STORIES News