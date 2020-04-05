abc11 together

Raleigh church gathers over 200 meals to feed families on Palm Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kids are out of school, parents are out of work.

At First Temple Baptist in Raleigh, the congregation is trying to help.

On this Palm Sunday, five volunteers gathered to bag 210 meals in just a half-hour.

"We are trying to meet a need," Pastor Mike Parnell said. "We're thankful that we can be the hands and feet of Christ."

Today's lunches going to a faith-based non-profit based out Raleigh: Oak City Cares.

"A lot of times, people forget the homeless are struggling right now, " said Bo Bodenstine, a volunteer.

Monday, the group gathers again, but the bagged meals will be taking a different route, instead heading to Wake and Johnston Counties. The hope is volunteers can put together 300 meals.

Johnston County Public Schools to end meal distribution on Wednesday

"Not everybody is able to get to the grocery store," Pastor Parnell said. "We got people that are out of work, we've got kids who are out of school. We're trying to fill the gap where we can fill the gap."

To keep volunteers safe, the church has two teams of ten that work opposite days. Sanitizing, wearing gloves, and a hat part of the deal.

A call to help for those that can't physically volunteer. "Just do what they can to help. If it's sending money to places that are doing it for themselves making 50 to 100 sandwiches every day the calling is out there and it's good to step up and help," Bodenstine said.
