Raleigh City Council approves racial equity training for entire staff

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The council unanimously voted to approve racial equity for its staff. The 40-hour training will cost the city $17,000 and will begin in either July or August.
In Raleigh City Council's meeting Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin read the following statement:
"This weekend was one of the most painful moments for our city in recent history. It didn't have to be that way, the murder of George Floyd was an unspeakable racist act of violence. Over the past few days people have come together peacefully to demand justice for George Floyd and the countless victims of violent systemic racism all over the country," Baldwin said. "I want to echo their call for justice and I want all who worked to organize peaceful demonstrations to know that the city of Raleigh sees you, hears you and is committed to creating changes in our community. Black lives matter and George Floyd's life mattered. We cannot let those facts and this moment be overshadowed by the violence and chaos incited in the dead of night by a small number individuals who do not share the same goals, as the peaceful protesters. We as a city council recognize that we have work to do.. over the coming days and weeks we are taking action on a number of items, some that have been in the works for a while and some that are in direct response to the events of this weekend."
The mayor's comments come on the heels of peaceful protests and violence as the evening hours began and continued throughout the night.
"There's no one true silver bullet to end any of this," said Mayor pro tem Corey Branch. "It's going to take multiple approaches, multiple people from different areas."
Branch used an experience during a staff retreat to point out the implicit bias that exists. As staff wrapped up an event and began to board a van, Branch was asked if he was the camera operator for the group. He urged his colleagues to take the training seriously.
"We need more than just training. We need action," Branch said. "And I ask you all to go into it with open minds and hearts and the City as a whole we start to be more open to the conditions that take place."
Councilman David Cox delivered a short statement to the Council as the agenda item was introduced.
"For some folks I feel they think it affects policing," Cox said, speaking on behalf of the feedback city leaders have received in reaction to police response to the protests. "But it affects every single decision we make on a city level. Right down to water usage."
Councilmembers, along with Mayor Baldwin, said the training has been in the works for a while and, "not the first, not the last, but the next."
City residents will also have the opportunity to view some portions of the training online.
