Raleigh City Council approves racial equity training for entire staff

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The council unanimously voted to approve racial equity for its staff. The 40-hour training will cost the city $17,000 and will begin in either July or August.In Raleigh City Council's meeting Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin read the following statement:The mayor's comments come on the heels of peaceful protests and violence as the evening hours began and continued throughout the night. "There's no one true silver bullet to end any of this," said Mayor pro tem Corey Branch. "It's going to take multiple approaches, multiple people from different areas."Branch used an experience during a staff retreat to point out the implicit bias that exists. As staff wrapped up an event and began to board a van, Branch was asked if he was the camera operator for the group. He urged his colleagues to take the training seriously."We need more than just training. We need action," Branch said. "And I ask you all to go into it with open minds and hearts and the City as a whole we start to be more open to the conditions that take place."Councilman David Cox delivered a short statement to the Council as the agenda item was introduced."For some folks I feel they think it affects policing," Cox said, speaking on behalf of the feedback city leaders have received in reaction to police response to the protests. "But it affects every single decision we make on a city level. Right down to water usage."Councilmembers, along with Mayor Baldwin, said the training has been in the works for a while and, "not the first, not the last, but the next."City residents will also have the opportunity to view some portions of the training online.