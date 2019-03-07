Society

Raleigh, Durham among 'Best Places to Live' ranking

Raleigh has earned a top-ranking spot as one of the best cities in America when it comes to attributes millennials want in a place to live.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh has earned a top-ranking as one of the best cities in America when it comes to attributes millennials want in a place to live.

The ranking from livability.com looked at economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education, health care, diversity and inclusion in more than 1,000 cities.

Livability says the highly ranked cities are "unique, welcoming, affordable and bursting with opportunities. The website was effusive in its description of Raleigh.

"North Carolina's capital city truly has something for everyone. There's a long list of things to do in Raleigh to entertain and delight you," the Raleigh review said. "Raleigh is an imaginative city that celebrates clean energy entrepreneurs and researchers, inventive chefs and artists."

Durham was ranked no. 23 on the list.

Charlotte came out at no. 21.

Here are the top ten cities:

1 - Boise, ID

2 - Raleigh, NC

3 - Madison, WI

4 - Iowa City, IA
5 - Rochester, MN

6 - Columbia, MO

7 - Sioux Falls, SD

8 - Pittsburgh, PA

9 - Lincoln, NE

10 - Greenville, SC
