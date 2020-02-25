Raleigh event eyes $100,000 goal to fight homelessness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Evening To Ignite event is planned for March 6 in downtown Raleigh at the Merrimon-Wynne House to raise money for the Triangle nonprofit Families Together.
"Our goal is to raise $100,000," said Jodi Strenkowski, owner of the luxury event space Merrimon-Wynne House. "With that money, Families Together will house 41 homeless families."
Since Strenkowski opened the downtown Raleigh event space in 2014, she has donated the location for fundraising for several events. For An Evening to Ignite, all the vendors banded together to donate their goods and services so all of the proceeds benefit the nonprofit rather than paying for the event.
"One of the things about Families Together's application was they said, 'with this money we will house 41 families,'" Strenkowski said. "For us, that was very attainable that we felt like we could get our vendors who were donating really to buy into it, and people who were buying tickets could feel good about it."
The theme of the event is speakeasy and prohibition. The Merrimon-Wynne House will feature elements all over the property playing to the theme from the 1920's up to present.
