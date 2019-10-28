abc11 together

Raleigh food truck partners with church to feed people in need

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The smell of slow-smoked BBQ wafts across the parking lot of First Baptist Church Raleigh as David With serves up trays stuffed with brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken and all the usual southern fixins.

Deemed Raleigh's first give-back food truck, And Also With 'Cue, is a partnership with FBC Raleigh leaders who wanted to form an authentic way to connect with the church's surrounding community and meet people's needs.

For every meal sold, one meal will be given away.

"Our neighbors include people that live and work downtown and our neighbors also include people that are experiencing homelessness and people who are living in poverty in downtown Raleigh," said Leah Reed, Community Minister at First Baptist Church Raleigh.

You'll find And Also With Cue parked in the FBC Raleigh parking lot at the corner of McDowell and Edenton Streets every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they sell out, as they did on Monday's Grand Opening.

"We're all a little tired," said With, who attends FBC Raleigh. "We've been up all night smoking meat, but we love to do it - that's why we're here."

Twice a week, Reed said And Also With Cue will go to area non-profits to provide meals to those in need, free of charge.

"The more lunches that are purchased, the more people we can feed in our local community," Reed said. "This is more than food for us. This is about meeting people and making connections with people we wouldn't normally meet otherwise."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighnccharityreligionfoodchurchfood truckabc11 togetherbarbecue
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Caregivers Summit Offering Respite and Resources
Lumberton boy with leukemia presented with brand-new play set
Saving Grace animal rescue closing in on $100,000 goal
ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 27, 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car in Cary
Troubleshooter helps Wake Forest veteran get six-figure disability claim
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan dies at 66
Budget stalemate reaches key moment in North Carolina Senate
Rainy Halloween possible for Triangle trick-or-treaters
Sheriff says no one called 911 for hours after deadly Princeville shooting
WeWork phone booths removed from Raleigh location
Show More
Woman hit, killed by freight train in Raleigh
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned forever
Arrest made after man found shot to death in Wake County
Semi-truck overturns injuring 2 in Lillington, spills lumber on Hwy 27
Trump draws boos when introduced to crowd at World Series
More TOP STORIES News