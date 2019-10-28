Raleigh food truck partners with church to feed people in need

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The smell of slow-smoked BBQ wafts across the parking lot of First Baptist Church Raleigh as David With serves up trays stuffed with brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken and all the usual southern fixins.
Deemed Raleigh's first give-back food truck, And Also With 'Cue, is a partnership with FBC Raleigh leaders who wanted to form an authentic way to connect with the church's surrounding community and meet people's needs.
For every meal sold, one meal will be given away.
"Our neighbors include people that live and work downtown and our neighbors also include people that are experiencing homelessness and people who are living in poverty in downtown Raleigh," said Leah Reed, Community Minister at First Baptist Church Raleigh.
You'll find And Also With Cue parked in the FBC Raleigh parking lot at the corner of McDowell and Edenton Streets every Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they sell out, as they did on Monday's Grand Opening.
"We're all a little tired," said With, who attends FBC Raleigh. "We've been up all night smoking meat, but we love to do it - that's why we're here."
Twice a week, Reed said And Also With Cue will go to area non-profits to provide meals to those in need, free of charge.
"The more lunches that are purchased, the more people we can feed in our local community," Reed said. "This is more than food for us. This is about meeting people and making connections with people we wouldn't normally meet otherwise."
