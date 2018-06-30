SOCIETY

Raleigh hosts immigration policy protests along with other US cities

EMBED </>More Videos

People rally in Downtown Raleigh and Chapel Hill denouncing family separation (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in all fifty states, demanding the Trump administration reunite families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The marches even extended to the Triangle.

People rallied in Downtown Raleigh and Chapel Hill.

Their message? Families belong together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrallyprotestRaleighChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News