Another night of peaceful, yet spirited demonstrations in Raleigh, Durham for George Floyd

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A day after all four Minneapolis Police Department officers were charged in the murder of George Floyd, city officials and law enforcement officers pledged to listen to the community to find out how they can better serve their citizens.Another night of peaceful demonstrations took place around the ABC11 viewing area Thursday night. People packed streets in Raleigh, Durham and Dunn to honor Floyd and march for racial equality.Raleigh had a curfew in effect Thursday night until 10 p.m. The Capital City has had a curfew every night since Monday. We'll learn later today whether the curfew will continue.On Saturday, a public viewing is scheduled in Raeford for Floyd, who was born in North Carolina and has a sister and uncle who live in the area. The viewing is expected to draw hundreds before a private memorial service for family and friends.As Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin called for the city council meeting to end in respect of the city's 10 p.m. curfew, approximately 200 people were still waiting to voice their concerns.Baldwin welcomed the discussion saying, "This has been a painful and emotional week for Raleigh. Each one of us has experienced the events of the past six days different, and all deserve to be heard."Most attendees called expressing their concern on how quickly Raleigh police were willing to retaliate. Baldwin also faced an onslaught of criticisms on how her curfew silenced many residents."I was very upset to see citizens tear-gassed in Raleigh this weekend. In recent days, Chief Deck-Brown has said law enforcement has a reckoning point, and also says the chief has to be the leader. Therefore, I'm calling on city council and other leaders to lead," one caller said.Baldwin promised additional meetings to listen to those who did not get a chance to speak tonight.In Durham, a small group of demonstrators marched to the Durham Police Department Headquarters.Raleigh City Council held a special community meeting, asking for public comments on the city's response to demonstrations over the last week.During the meeting, city council members listened as community members were given one minute each to address them. Many speakers called for police department reform and defunding the police department, some demanding that Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown and Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin resign. Many condemned the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators and asked for citizen oversight over the police department, with subpoena power.In Dunn, the police department joined community organizers for a Unity Walk.About 100 people marched together from Harnett Primary School to city hall, ending the walk with speeches and prayers.In downtown Durham, community members gathered for a candlelight prayer vigil for George Floyd. Before the sun set, organizers shared speeches, poetry and songs.As sunset approached, those gathered lit candles in memory of George Floyd and participated in eight minute, 46 second silence--the amount of time that ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck.Peaceful demonstrators are marching through downtown Raleigh for the sixth night in a row.Durham police issued a statement Thursday regarding an incident Wednesday night in which a vehicle drove toward a crowd of demonstrators while they were lying face down, in silence on East Main Street honoring George Floyd.The statement said:In a news release, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore announced a new task force to address justice, law enforcement and community relations issues in the state.Moore said the task force will convene at the end of the legislative session, which is scheduled for June 30."Recent events have created a unique opportunity to address long-standing issues facing our society. In these difficult times, our job is to bring diverse perspectives together to listen and develop consensus solutions to move our State forward." Moore said in a written statement.Representatives John Szoka (R-Cumberland), Kristin Baker (R-Cabarrus), and Howard Hunter (D-Hertford) will chair the task force.Family, friends and members of the Minneapolis community gathered for a memorial service to honor the life and legacy of George Floyd. Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25.In a letter, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the city's curfew would begin at 10 p.m. Thursday night, two hours later than the past three nights.Baldwin wrote she hoped the delayed curfew would allow restaurants and small businesses more time to serve customers, as well as allowing the community to continue engaging in peaceful protests.On Wednesday, Raleigh Police Department Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown met with protesters around 9 p.m., asking them to disperse. The protesters asked her to allow them to stay until 10 p.m. After a discussion, she allowed them to march until 9:45 p.m., adding that she wanted them to respect the curfew Thursday.The curfew will end at 5 a.m. Friday.